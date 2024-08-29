Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 446,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,621 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $32,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Edison International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Edison International by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 446,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $2,274,077.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,933.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,103 shares of company stock worth $7,981,345. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.