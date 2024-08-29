Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,151,000 after purchasing an additional 132,635 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,967,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,933,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,413,000 after buying an additional 477,390 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100,993 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPN traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,928. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

