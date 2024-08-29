Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.86 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Clean Harbors worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,161,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $241.84. The company had a trading volume of 346,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.29 and its 200 day moving average is $211.45. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $247.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

