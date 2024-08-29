Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $25.47 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $25,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,990,991,000 after purchasing an additional 673,243 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,559,000 after purchasing an additional 834,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,975,000 after purchasing an additional 122,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,503,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $111.69. 1,818,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,572. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

