Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $31.39 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,355 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $31,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after buying an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $152,843,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,089 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.56. 2,006,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

