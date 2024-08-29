Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $37.35 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $37,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $388,630,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $799.25. 281,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $474.74 and a 12 month high of $807.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $743.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $690.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

