Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 15,578 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,878 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,544. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

