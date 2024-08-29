Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,704 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $41,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

MPC stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,018. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $139.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.