Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 186.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,617 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $29,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 15,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $111.99. 1,064,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 169.68, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.52.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 433.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,956,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,690. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

