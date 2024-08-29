Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,322,615,000 after purchasing an additional 541,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $406,934,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,419,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $77.11. 1,652,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,069. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

