Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 150,100 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 150,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,563 shares of company stock worth $2,447,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $140.91. 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,981. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.97.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

