Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 183,383 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Kellanova by 117.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 689,395 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $35,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

K traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $80.53. 3,444,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,625. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $80.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $4,503,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,375,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,124,105.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $55,663,566. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

