Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 8,111 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ROK traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.52. 545,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,915. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $314.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.81 and its 200-day moving average is $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,732 shares of company stock worth $445,133. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

