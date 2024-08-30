11,081 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,332,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

NASDAQ TXG traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,881,981.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,881,981.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,242.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

