135 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,563,000 after acquiring an additional 597,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,616,000 after purchasing an additional 924,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $291,045,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.89. 486,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $238.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.51 and a 200 day moving average of $210.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Barclays increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.42.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

