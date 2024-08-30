139,083 Shares in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 3.33% of Simplify Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINK. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 145,588 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,070,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 300.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Health Care ETF alerts:

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PINK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56.

Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.