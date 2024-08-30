2,222 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,222 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VMC stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,636. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $278.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

