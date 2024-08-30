2,301 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $107,856,000 after buying an additional 339,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.99. The stock had a trading volume of 422,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,661. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.48. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

