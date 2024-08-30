23,269 Shares in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $1,721,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,060,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 381,308 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 72.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 119,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blade Air Mobility

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 11,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $33,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,340.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 0.6 %

BLDE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 198,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

