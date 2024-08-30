23,354 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $34,645,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 189,038 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,016,000 after buying an additional 155,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 643.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 165,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,739,000 after buying an additional 143,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

MTB traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.17. 753,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.69 and a 200 day moving average of $149.71. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,699 shares of company stock worth $3,395,049 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

