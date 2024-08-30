2,700 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 56.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Upwork by 193.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPWK remained flat at $9.61 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $16.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $304,032.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,488,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $304,032.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,488,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,462 shares of company stock worth $707,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

