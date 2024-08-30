3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.93 and last traded at $133.09. Approximately 951,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,194,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

3M Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in 3M by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

