5,414 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Acquired by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $583,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,430.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,995. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of H&R Block stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. 1,722,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,115. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

