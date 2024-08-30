5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut 5N Plus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$6.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$2.99 and a 12-month high of C$7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$613.55 million, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.56.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. 5N Plus had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of C$102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.45 million. Analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.274083 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,045.00. In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. Also, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. 4.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

