6,085 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Purchased by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,741 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 127.0% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,159. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $232.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

