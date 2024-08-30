636 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Purchased by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FormFactor by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 57,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock worth $723,654. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. 1,146,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,464. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORM. TD Cowen increased their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

