726 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.83. 1,826,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

