81,711 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after buying an additional 2,286,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,521,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Truist Financial cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,988. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

