900 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pecaut & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 186,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. 1,379,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.