96,690 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 96,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,211,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 104,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,430. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

