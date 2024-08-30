A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Up to $35.71

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.71, but opened at $37.55. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $36.74, with a volume of 122,688 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRK. Maxim Group assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 4.8 %

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $855.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

