Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Short Interest Update

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the July 31st total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Abacus Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Abacus Life Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ABL stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Abacus Life has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.25 million, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abacus Life will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abacus Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Abacus Life in the second quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth $4,342,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,811,000.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

