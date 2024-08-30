Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.0587 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $63.40 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,419.28 or 0.99858525 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007807 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0590862 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $4,183,134.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

