Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Up 1.1 %

AXDX stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.57. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

