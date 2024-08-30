Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975,161 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,398 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.4% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.22% of Adobe worth $541,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $574.41. 1,982,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,657. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $549.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.