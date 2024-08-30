AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Trading 0.9% Higher

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $34.33. Approximately 1,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $25.75 million, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 735.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 121,743 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

