aelf (ELF) One Day Volume Tops $20.04 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. aelf has a total market cap of $280.65 million and approximately $20.04 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000596 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,639,776 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.