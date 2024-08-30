Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,300 shares, a growth of 119.8% from the July 31st total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.65. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

