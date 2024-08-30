Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $50.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,990,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,244. Affirm has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

