Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $50.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm
Affirm Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm
In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Affirm
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Affirm
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.