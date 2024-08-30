Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58.
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agile Therapeutics
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.