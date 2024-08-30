Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGRX Free Report ) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. It offers Twirla, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

