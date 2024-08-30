Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.42.

ADC stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Agree Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

