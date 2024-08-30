Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Air France-KLM Trading Down 3.5 %
AFLYY stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $527.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.65. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.65.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on AFLYY
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air France-KLM
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.