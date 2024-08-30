Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) versus inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Head to Head Contrast

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) and Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of inTEST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Aixtron shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of inTEST shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares inTEST and Aixtron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio inTEST $122.64 million 0.73 $9.34 million $0.65 11.02 Aixtron N/A N/A N/A ($0.52) -37.14

Profitability

inTEST has higher revenue and earnings than Aixtron. Aixtron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than inTEST, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares inTEST and Aixtron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets inTEST 6.41% 10.16% 6.89% Aixtron N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for inTEST and Aixtron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score inTEST 0 2 1 0 2.33 Aixtron 0 0 0 0 N/A

inTEST presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.56%. Given inTEST’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe inTEST is more favorable than Aixtron.

Summary

inTEST beats Aixtron on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies. The Electronic Test segment offers in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head’s interface board and the prober’s probing assembly. This segment also provides tester interfaces that offer electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or IC handler; scorpion flying probe test systems that designs and manufactures robotics-based electronic test equipment; and BRiZ automated test and programming services. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The Environmental Technologies segment provides ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; thermal chambers; thermal platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that offer tempered gas or fluid; and ultra-cold storage solutions, including biomedical freezers, refrigerators, and mobile storage solutions. The Process Technologies segment offers EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems; and digital streaming and image capturing solutions. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems. The company's product portfolio includes MOCVD, CVD and PECVD, and OVPD and PVPD systems. It also supplies deposition equipment for volume production, as well as for research and development and pre-series productions. The company's products are used in a range of compound semiconductors and optoelectronic applications, as well as lasers, LED, display technologies, optical and wireless data transmission, SiC and GaN power electronics, and other applications. AIXTRON SE was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath, Germany.

