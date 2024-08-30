Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.13, for a total transaction of C$786,433.60. In related news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.68, for a total transaction of C$440,220.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.13, for a total transaction of C$786,433.60. Insiders have sold a total of 99,254 shares of company stock worth $2,382,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.57.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 1.1395548 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.