Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.75 and last traded at $83.22. 9,098,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 16,609,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

