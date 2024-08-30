Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $13.16

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.16, but opened at $12.83. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 431 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $999.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.18.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 783.72% and a negative return on equity of 144.16%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

