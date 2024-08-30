Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Down to $287.01

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $287.01, but opened at $266.00. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $269.68, with a volume of 783,566 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.59.

The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,148 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,824 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,674,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after buying an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

