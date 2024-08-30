AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone Sells 3,000 Shares

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.82, for a total value of C$101,460.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total value of C$597,006.00.

AltaGas Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE ALA traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$33.93. 45,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,384. AltaGas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. The company has a market cap of C$10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.25.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1102066 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 82.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.10.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

