Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 1.5% Higher

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $175.65 and last traded at $174.69. 9,477,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 42,435,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 23,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

