Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $75.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s previous close.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $130,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $130,389.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ambarella by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

